Congressman Pete Sessions says that he loves to visit Robertson County, not only as part of his duties, but also as a friend to many of its citizens. Last Saturday, June 16, Sessions was pleased to catch up with old friends, and meet new ones, at the Calvert Community Center. The City of Calvert was happy to host the Congressman for a Town Hall meeting, where locals could gather and meet their representative face to face. Many community leaders were in attendance, including Mayor Layle Wright, of Calvert. Congressman Sessions spoke glowingly of Mayor Wright in a recent interview, saying “I have met with many of the new, young female mayors in this region. All of them are wonderful, competent and hard working women. Mayor Wright is one of those strong ladies who are taking the reins and doing their best work as leaders.” The Community Center was filled to capacity as close to sixty residents came out to meet the Congressman and have their chance to ask their questions. After a little time shaking hands, getting hugs and chatting, the crowd sat and listened as Sessions filled them in on what was happening in Congress and what he, personally, was doing as their representative in Washington. The topics ranged from national security, especially at the southern border, economic trends and even some international diplomacy was discussed. After his presentation, Sessions took audience questions and he was pleased with the nuance and intelligence of the citizens and their questions. “The citizens of Robertson County really understand politics and they asked good questions. I was happy to talk to them on such a wide variety of topics and hear their thoughts about what is happening in Texas, the United States and even around the world.” said Sessions. Mayor Layla Wright was pleased to see so many attend the Town Hall from all around the county. Congressman Sessions has been working with Wright, and her staff, to bring more Federal money to the area to improve the lives of her citizens. “We appreciate Mr. Sessions coming to talk to us and letting us have him visit our city. It was a pleasure to have him join us and graciously answer our questions,” expressed Mayor Wright. Mr. Sessions wants the citizens of our county to know that he is always happy to help out in any way that he can and that his office staff is very responsive to citizen’s calls and emails. Congressman Pete Sessions congressional office can be reached at (202) 225-6105, and his Waco office at (254) 633-4500. You can also send him an email by going to his official website at sessions.house.gov and follow the link under the CONTACT button. Congressman Sessions also wants to remind the citizens of our county that our chance to make our voices heard comes in November and it is important to get to the polls and vote.